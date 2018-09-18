Kalo announces double promotion

Cayman Islands insolvency and restructuring firm, Kalo, has promoted two members of its Cayman Islands team to management roles.

Cassandra Ronaldson joined Kalo just over two years ago as an assistant manager from Ferrier Hodgson, a financial advisory firm in Australia. Since arriving at Kalo, she has been involved in a wide case load of insolvency and restructuring matters including landmark judgments and decisions that have contributed to shaping the Cayman legislative landscape.

Tim Womack joined Kalo in 2016 with restructuring and insolvency experience from a boutique firm in Australia and a top tier London firm, where he worked on one of the Cayman Islands largest liquidation matters, Saad Investments.

Eleanor Fisher, managing director at Kalo, said, “Tim and Cassie have been great ambassadors for the firm and have made an invaluable contribution to our success over the past two years. We are therefore delighted to announce their promotion to manager.”