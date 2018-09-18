Events and communications company adds team member

Maxine Love has joined event management and communications firm Kelly Holding Ltd. (KHL) in the role of digital media coordinator. Hailing from South Africa, Ms. Love has several years of experience in the digital marketing field, and specializes in the production, coordination and implementation of strategic marketing campaigns across web, social, email and paid media.

Her responsibilities at KHL include developing and managing social media marketing campaigns for the company and its clients; and creating promotional videos, graphics and content for web pages and social media.