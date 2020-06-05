The 2020 Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon remains a go for December as those running the event continue to monitor COVID-19 developments.

“We are moving full steam ahead with preparations for the race in anticipation of a celebration of life and health come December,” co-race director Rhonda Kelly, of organiser Kelly Holding, said in a press release.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of sporting events around the globe. Domestically, regulations that go into effect 7 June, and run through 22 June, permit up to six people to gather to participate in open-air, non-contact sporting activities while maintaining physical distancing. More than 1,200 people registered for last year’s marathon.

Kelly Holding, an events and communications company, says it is committed to holding the event safely and in accordance with public-health requirements.

“At this time we’re waiting to see what types of restrictions are in place, if any, closer to the event date,” Bev Sinclair, the company’s race communications manager, told the Cayman Compass via email. “At just over 6 months away we don’t have specific (COVID-suppression) plans yet but we are committed to making the event happen for all the locals that love it and are already training in anticipation of being at the start line on 6 December.”

This year’s event is scheduled to include the full marathon, half marathon, four-person relay and kids fun run. Global financial services firm Intertrust has signed on for its 10th year of sponsorship of the event.

Nearly all local sporting events and leagues have either been cancelled or suspended. Last month, Cayman Islands Football Association President Alfredo Whittaker told the Compass he was hopeful CIFA would be able to restart its Premier League season in July.