For the first time, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority will partner with the International Organization of Securities Commissions Secretariat to host the 2018 IOSCO Growth and Emerging Markets Committee Annual Conference and Meetings in the Cayman Islands, from Sept. 19 to 20.

IOSCO is the international body that brings together the world’s securities regulators and is recognized as the global standard setter for the securities sector. Its membership is made up of 115 jurisdictions, which regulate more than 95 percent of the world’s securities markets, including major emerging markets. A large part of IOSCO’s mission is to develop, implement and promote adherence to internationally recognized standards relating to securities investment business.

The event will be held in conjunction with the Inter-American Regional Committee and Council of Securities Regulators of the Americas meetings, which took place on Monday and Tuesday this week.

The GEMC conference will provide an interactive platform for emerging market members to discuss key regulatory priorities, risks and challenges, and any potential global issues. CIMA anticipates that the conference will attract over 100 high-level delegates from more than 30 IOSCO member countries, with representatives from the local industry, as well as government officials also participating in the public conference on Sept. 19.

As the authority aims to establish a valuable learning and networking experience, CIMA’s Managing Director Cindy Scotland believes that the event will provide an opportunity for the jurisdiction.

“In upholding its mandate, the Authority is committed to promoting the Cayman Islands as a leading international financial services center,” she said. “With the recent growth of the securities market, this conference will allow for us to strengthen relationships with other regulatory entities, which will aid in the advancement and continued success of the financial services industry of the Cayman Islands.”