Boat stolen from Canal Point Drive

A boat docked at a residence on Canal Point Drive was reported stolen to police late Monday morning.

The gray, 19-foot-long Ribeye A600 rigid inflatable boat has an attached 115 horsepower Yamaha engine.

It was last seen at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Anyone with information regarding a stolen boat from Canal Point Drive is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).