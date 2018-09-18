At least four vehicles were broken into Monday morning, all in the Fairbanks area of George Town.

Police are reminding the public to ensure that valuables are not left inside vehicles, especially overnight.

The first break-in occurred at an address on Outpost Street.

One of the rear windows of the vehicle was broken and a bag containing personal items was stolen. The break-in was discovered shortly after 6 a.m.

Another vehicle in the complex had also been entered and ransacked.

A report of a break-in at a separate address on Outpost Street was also received. This break-in was discovered at about 6:30 a.m. A rear window of the vehicle was broken and a bag with personal items was taken.

The fourth vehicle was broken into at an address off Fairbanks Road. The break-in was discovered at about 7 a.m. andnothing was reported stolen.

These incidents are currently under police investigation.