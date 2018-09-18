Sterling Global Financial appoints managing director

Sterling Global Financial announced the appointment of Cory Macculloch as its Cayman managing director. Mr. Macculloch will manage Sterling’s fiduciary business and strategically expand its fin-tech and digital asset-based service offerings, the firm said.

Mr. Macculloch joins Sterling from one of the leading offshore law firms where he was a founding attorney of the firm’s Digital, Blockchain and Fin-tech Group, and led the firm’s rapid growth in the fin-tech practice area. He has experience with international initial coin offerings and has acted as Cayman counsel for several high-profile funds and decentralized blockchain projects.

“Sterling has an impressive and innovative slate of fiduciary services and is making significant advances in the digital asset/blockchain space,” Mr. Macculloch said.

Sterling, for instance, has an offshore, industrial-grade, cold storage, digital asset custody service that competes with established, U.S.-based digital wallet providers.

“More importantly, there are very few teams outside of Silicon Valley, or anywhere else, that have the breadth of knowledge of the industry as the team here,” Mr. Macculloch added.

“Sterling is a leading independent financial services firm with a strong team of professionals. The addition of Cory Macculloch to the team is consistent with the firm’s strategy of continuing to build its management expertise to best serve our clients,” said Stephen Tiller, President & COO.