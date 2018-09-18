CUC breaks ground on $14M substation

The Caribbean Utilities Company has broken ground on a $14 million substation, which CUC touted as infrastructure that will increase the capacity to generate electricity in the Seven Mile Beach area, and will provide backup to West Bay.

The substation is being built behind Burger King and the H&B Esso Station on West Bay Road. CUC stated that the project’s contractor is Siemens, which will also be working with local contractors.

The new substation, which will be completed next year, will be placed 12 feet above sea level with modern architecture that will offer significant hurricane resilience, CUC stated. The substation will also be CUC’s first to incorporate “medium voltage (MV) GIS technology,” which CUC stated will further increase safety and system reliability, and will accommodate load growth within the Seven Mile Beach area for decades to come.

“With the new Foster’s Food Fair supermarket being built next door and the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa and Camana Bay expanding, this new substation will increase our capacity to serve the central Seven Mile Beach area and provide load relief and backup to the Hydesville Substation in West Bay,” said CUC Senior Project Manager Jason Burke.

The new Seven Mile Beach substation is scheduled for completion by the third quarter of 2019. CUC currently has seven substations within the areas of North Sound, South Sound, Frank Sound, Prospect, Bodden Town, Rum Point and West Bay.