Roydell Carter retires from civil service

After nine months on required leave for unspecified reasons, Roydell Carter, director of the Department of Environmental Health, has chosen to “retire” from the civil service, according to a statement from government Tuesday.

Mr. Carter has been absent from his role at the helm of the department, which is responsible for the landfill and roadside waste collection, since last December. His departure coincided with an internal government inquiry over the management of overtime in his department. The results of that inquiry by the Internal Audit Service have not yet been revealed.

Jennifer Ahearn, chief officer in the Ministry of Health, released a brief statement Tuesday confirming Mr. Carter’s permanent departure from the role.

“Mr. Roydell Carter has opted to retire from the civil service. The current Acting Director Richard Simms will continue to act in that role while we undertake the process to identify a new Director for DEH,” she said.

She did not respond to further questions on whether his departure was connected to the audit, to any disciplinary action or even to say how long Mr. Carter had been with the civil service. She did not respond to questions about whether there was any financial settlement involved or the cost of paying out pension and healthcare benefits to Mr. Carter. The Cayman Compass has also requested this information through an open records request.

In January, Ms. Ahearn denied that Mr. Carter’s unscheduled absence from work was connected to disciplinary action after a news report suggested he had been suspended.

“Contrary to reports in the media, DEH Director Roydell Carter has not been suspended and there are no funds unaccounted for at DEH. Mr. Carter is currently on leave,” she said at the time.

The department came under pressure over Christmas after late pickups left garbage lining the roads in some districts. Several residents also raised concerns about the number of derelict cars dumped on the roadside.

In an earlier statement to the Compass, late last year, Ms. Ahearn commented on issues around the management of overtime in the department.

“There is a need for the Department of Environmental Health to be more judicious with their use of overtime in the coming months as we are approaching financial year-end and, as is the usual situation, tight budgets are becoming increasingly tighter and need to be carefully managed,” she said.