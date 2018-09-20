Fisherman reported missing

Police are trying to find 29-year-old Orlando Reynolds Martinez, who has been missing since Tuesday night when he was last seen going fishing.

He was reported missing just after 12.30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

According to police, Mr. Martinez informed his aunt that he was going fishing around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

He left his West Bay residence on foot with a bucket, fishing line and other fishing gear, police said.

He was wearing light blue/grey T-shirt, short black pants and a beige straw hat.

He is described as being of light brown complexion, weighing about 200lbs and is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Mr. Martinez is encouraged to call the West Bay Police Station at 939-3999.