‘Reberth’ documentary at Camana Bay Saturday

​​A documentary film about the pressures of development on the marine environment of the Cayman Islands will be screened at the movie theater at Camana Bay, Saturday.

“Reberth” was shot on island last year by a crew from New Jersey’s Rowan University. It considers the debate surrounding the cruise berthing project as part of a general examination of sustainability, environmental protection and development in the Cayman Islands.

The movie features interviews with the likes of underwater photographers Courtney Platt and Cathy Church, and Gabriella Hernandez of Save Cayman.

There will be two showings of the movie on Saturday at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The entry fee is $20 for adults, $10 for those under 18.

Save Cayman environmental group, which organized the screening, said in a statement, “‘Reberth’ is a powerful documentary that explores the tug of war between economic growth and development in Cayman, including the proposed cruise berthing facility. It is a family-friendly film, and a great way for people to spend their Saturday afternoon.”

The trailer can be viewed at www.indiegogo.com/projects/

reberth-the-environmental-cost-of-tourism#. Email [email protected] for more information and tickets.