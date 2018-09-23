Accounting fraternity celebrates milestones

Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants’ 11th annual awards gala 1 of 8

Cayman’s accounting fraternity welcomed new accountants and celebrated its achievements over the past year Saturday night at the Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants’ 11th annual awards gala at the Kimpton Seafire resort.

Fellow accountants, government officials, educators, and friends and family attended the awards evening which recognized 14 Caymanians for completing their bachelor’s degrees in accounting, five for earning their master’s in accounting, and 11 who attained their professional accounting designations.

Three special awards were also presented: Garth Ebanks received the Rising Star award, Elaine Graham received the Outstanding Member award, and the Pioneer award went to Theo Bullmore. These awards recognize contributions to the accounting profession and the greater community.

Addressing the audience of more than 300, CIIPA CEO Sheree Ebanks noted the contributions of CIIPA volunteers. “Thank you for giving your time to ensure CIIPA is relevant to all of its members, ensuring quality in the profession, and supporting young Caymanians coming up through the ranks,” she said.

CIIPA President Joel Dodson congratulated the newly qualified accountants, saying, “You are building a strong foundation for a career that can take you anywhere.”

The honorees celebrating receiving their bachelor’s degrees were: Briana Bodden; Latoya Bush; Geoffrey Butler; Dayana Capote Ebanks; Simone Crooks-Chamberlain; Shirley Culbert; Giovon C. Ebanks; Chantelle Esau; Steve Gray; Derick Johnson; Mia Miller; Schizandra Porter; Ashley Ritch; and Danielle Soto.

Those who had received their Master’s in Accounting were: Adam Ebanks; Jamal Hinds; Alexander McCallum; Kimberli Miller; and Kelsie Woodman-Bodden.

The 11 who attained their professional designations were: Nicole Dibben, CPA; Angie Genao, CPA; Kimi Grant, CPA; Travis McLean, CPA; Jeremy Morain, CPA; Jenna Nicholson, ACCA; Kadie Prospere, ACCA; Joe Torbey, CPA; Cara Leeland, CPA; Kirsten Walmsley, ACA; and Stephon Wright, CPA.

Formerly known as CISPA, the CIIPA was formed in the Cayman Islands in 1970 and is now one of the largest professional societies in the Cayman Islands, with more than 1,000 members.