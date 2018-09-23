East End Post Office ATM damaged

An ATM at the East End Post Office was damaged just 18 days after it was installed by Cayman National Bank.

The safe connected to the ATM did not sustain damage and was not accessed, and no cash was taken, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service confirmed.

The incident was reported to police around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. According to Cayman National Bank Vice President and Operational Risk Manager Jewel Hydes, the East End Post Office ATM was installed on Aug. 30.

According to Ms. Hydes, “The bank, as in all circumstances, takes appropriate measures to protect its assets.”

When approached by the Cayman Compass, Postmistress Laurie Welcome had no comment to make about the damage to the ATM.

Police are still investigating the incident.