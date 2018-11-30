U-19 Girls rugby second round

The All Diamonds and Lady Iguanas competed in this season’s second round of fixtures Saturday, with some new players making their competitive debuts and both teams aiming to implement new tactics and patterns of play.

The Iguanas started strong, displaying their power with new addition Katherine Erskine, who scored with her first touch of the ball in her first game.

The All Diamonds soon found their rhythm, offloading from the floor to stretch the Iguanas defense and create space for Pippa Parker to score their first two tries of the day, both converted by Mya Heiss.

Both teams continued to demonstrate their passing ability, with support players running excellent lines to keep the ball moving. Turnovers at the breakdown from Ria Plunkett and Kaylee Scott led to further All Diamonds tries from Jasmine Line and Heiss before Parker completed her hat trick with a breakaway try.

The Iguanas were rewarded for their consistent build-up play and strong running lines from Ella Plunkett with a late try scored by Sami Galvin.

Confident from a strong first game performance, the second match of the day showcased the players’ tackling ability and continued willingness to keep the ball alive and stretch the opposition defense.

An even first half saw Heiss and Parker continue their scoring runs for the All Diamonds, while Elana Sinclair and Galvin crossed the line for the Iguanas, both tries converted by Galvin.

Ellie Stabler made continued strong runs for the Iguanas, who were unlucky not to score again after some superb build-up play. The All Diamonds finished strong, with late tries from Ria Plunkett, Heiss and Parker securing victory.

Las Vegas 7s

In February, a Cayman U-19 team will be selected to travel to the Las Vegas Sevens, the largest girls’ rugby competition in the region, where the team won the Bowl competition last year.