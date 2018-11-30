Foster’s customers raise $24,000 for Breast Cancer Foundation

Foster’s Food Fair IGA donated more than $24,000 to the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation after store customers took part in the company’s “Round Up Your Bill” initiative.

Foster’s held the month-long campaign in all of its stores throughout the month of October to raise money for the foundation and to raise awareness of breast cancer.

The initiative, promoted at the check-out counters, asked customers if they would like to “round up their bill” to donate funds to the Breast Cancer Foundation. Thousands of customers participated and the campaign generated $24,008.52 for the foundation.

“We’re thrilled by the response from our customers and the community throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Julian Foster, marketing senior manager at Foster’s IGA. “It’s a wonderful thing to be able to donate such a large sum knowing it came from kindness and support. We’re grateful for the hard work and compassion the team at the Breast Cancer Foundation exhibit each and every day.”

Janette Fitzgerald, chief administrator at the Breast Cancer Foundation, said, “We cannot thank Julian enough, all of the staff at Fosters IGA and, of course, each and every customer who donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation through this campaign.”

“Breast cancer affects so many people in the Cayman Islands and seeing the community come together one ‘round up’ at a time shows how much this community cares,” said James Bovell, co-founder and board member of the Breast Cancer Foundation of Cayman.