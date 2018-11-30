Santa is on his way, Cayman! On Saturday, Jolly Old Saint Nick will be coming in to land at the airport park. Forget the classic sleigh – this is the Caribbean! He is expected to arrive by open-top jeep this year. He will be at the park around 2 p.m., but the event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. to give all the children the opportunity to meet Santa and to tell him their Christmas wishes. On top of this, each child will get an early Christmas gift from Santa: a new book.

There will be free drinks and snacks as well as lots of fun activities for the kids. Bungee trampolines, face painting, bouncy castles and music from special guest Ms. Izzy are all be on the menu. Plus, new this year, everyone will get an opportunity to write something they are grateful for on the Gratitude Tree which is being handmade by Squirrelly Studio.

The Kiwanis club has been bringing Santa to Cayman for more than 30 years, so those who are parents today still remember the thrill of being a kid and seeing him arrive at the airport.

“The time and dedication of volunteers who come out to make sure the day runs as smoothly as possible is just a great example of CaymanKindness,” says Daniella McGowan, one of the organizers. “Without our amazing sponsors, Carey Olsen, CUC, Water Authority, ICWI, Ogier and Sunshine Suites, this event would not be able to happen at all and we are really just so grateful for their continued kindness during this time of year.”

For McGowan, this event is a great reminder of her times at the park as a child. “It brings back great memories for me of growing up when I would go there with my family every week without fail either to play on the playground set or watch my parents play community volleyball and just have the time of my life.

“The fact that the event is 100 percent free is just amazing so no kid has to worry about not being able to enjoy everything being offered; everyone gets an equal opportunity to enjoy and treat themselves.”

Kiwanis Cayman

Members of the organization meet every first and third Wednesday of the month at 12:30 p.m. at the Wharf Restaurant on West Bay Road. During the meetings, the group discusses the current and new projects, and also invites interesting guest speakers to talk. Lunch is provided at a cost of about $15.

More info about the Santa Landing can be found on the Kiwanis website www.kiwanis.ky. To learn more about Kiwanis Cayman, call Ruud at 947-9956 or Nicola at 323-0771.