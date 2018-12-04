Artist’s lighthearted work highlights Taste of Cayman

Cayman artist Michelle Bryan has been chosen to provide a series of illustrations to help promote the Taste of Cayman food and drink festival, one of Cayman’s longest-running events and the Cayman Islands Tourism Association’s largest annual fundraiser.

Ms. Bryan will develop illustrations depicting a range of Caymanian culinary characters, including a fisherman and a heavy cake baker, as well as designs of local food and drink favorites, like fruit, conch and rum punch.

There will also be other Caymanian-inspired illustrations in the series, including the Cayman parrot, palm trees, steel pans and stingrays.

The illustrations will be used throughout all of the festival’s branding and promotion, including on print adverts, banners, flyers and across social media.

Ms. Bryan said her colorful, cartoon-style graphics are “largely inspired by Cayman’s culture and history. The women depicted are inspired by the strong Caymanian women of bygone eras, including my own late grandmother, Ondina Wood, and national hero, Sybil McLaughlin, who held local society together while the men went off to sea.”

“I have loved art since I was a little girl at Bodden Town Primary School, even dressing up as an artist for a career day,” she added. “I knew working for Taste of Cayman would be fun.”

Taste of Cayman 2019 will be held Jan. 26 and will also feature live entertainment, immersive experiences and live cooking demonstrations.

More of Ms. Bryan’s illustrations can be found on Michellustrations’ Facebook and Instagram pages.