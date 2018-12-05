The trial of Brandon Jamahl Beckett came to a surprise conclusion Wednesday, when prosecution and defense attorneys halted the trial to enter new pleas.

Mr. Beckett pleaded guilty to wrongful confinement, assault causing actual bodily harm and causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress. He had also faced charges of raping and threatening to kill the complainant, but the Crown offered no evidence on those charges.

Justice Linda Dobbs instructed the jury of six women and one man to return guilty pleas on the charges of wrongful confinement, assault causing actual bodily harm, and intentional harassment, and return not guilty verdicts on the charges of rape and threats to kill.

The trial had begun in Grand Court Tuesday, during which the complainant testified for several hours, describing the attack inside her home and her efforts to get away. She had been scheduled to be cross-examined by the defense Wednesday morning but that did not occur following the acceptance of the defendant’s guilty pleas on the three charges.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on Oct. 31 and the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2017.

The court heard Tuesday that the complainant had met Mr. Beckett on Tinder and that they had a two-week relationship before the events that brought them to court. The complainant told the court Tuesday that Mr. Beckett had allegedly raped her and confined her in her home.

She said Mr. Beckett had taken her cellphone but she managed to alert friends on Facebook who then contacted police for her. When police arrived at her door the first time, she said, Mr. Beckett turned off the lights, forced her onto the ground and held her by the neck and mouth.

Getting no response, the police left. When the complainant then tried to leave the premises, she said, Mr. Beckett punched her in the face.

The court heard that the police attended the complainant’s home three times before successfully entering the apartment and arresting the defendant.

Mr. Beckett, represented by defense attorney Jonathon Hughes, is expected back in Grand Court on Dec. 14 for sentencing.