Some Caribbean Utilities Company customers in West Bay will experience power outages between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the company.

The outages will occur between the Hell Gift Shop on Hell Road and Reverend Blackman Road, including Dill Lane off Reverend Blackman Road, and on Town Hall Road as far as and including Billy Manderson Drive. Sanchez Villas on Town Hall Road will also be impacted.

The outages will also affect Fountain Road up to and including Agua Lane.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution on those roads as CUC will have a number of vehicles and personnel in the areas.

“CUC apologises for this interruption, which is necessary to upgrade line hardware and provide our customers with safe, reliable and efficient power,” the company said in a statement.

For more information on the outage and areas and streets affected, contact CUC’s Customer Service Team at 949-5200 or email [email protected]