Harbour Drive and Cardinall Avenue will be closed between Shedden Road and Fort Street, between 7:30 p.m. Friday night and 3 a.m. Saturday morning, for the Prowess Music Concert in George Town, police advised.

One lane will remain open between the Port Authority entrance and Fort Street to enable drivers to access the Port Authority and Elmslie Memorial Church.

On Saturday, Hawkins Drive in George Town will be closed between noon and 4 p.m. in order to facilitate the Windsor Park Committee’s Christmas Party.

Police are also urging motorists to exercise caution along West Bay Road on Saturday morning, as the New Testament Church of God will hold a fundraising walk/run that day, from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

That event begins and ends at Public Beach on Seven Mile Beach. Participants will travel south along West Bay Road to the Galleria Plaza Roundabout and back. The road will not be closed, but police are asking drivers to be alert to the runners and walkers.

Also, while no roads will be closed during the event, police are again asking motorists to exercise caution during the Toys 4 Tots Toy Run, a motorbike ride across Grand Cayman organized by the Cayman Islands Motorcycle Riders Association, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The riders will leave from the Margaritaville Hotel on West Bay Road and travel around the island, with a 15 minute stop in East End.

“No roads will be closed for this event but motorists are being informed that they may encounter the procession, which is expected to include up to 60 motorcyclists, at various points across the island on Sunday,” police said in a statement.