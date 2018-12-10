The Health Services Authority has refused to release an internal audit report into “irregularities” in overtime payments made to security staff at the hospital, citing the fact that the matter is under investigation by law enforcement.

The audit review was revealed in February and came amid the suspension of a number of HSA security officers.

The Cayman Compass understands that government’s Internal Audit Service has completed its investigation and provided its final report to the HSA. An open records request from the Compass to make that document available to the public was rejected by the HSA.

The authority’s Freedom of Information officer cited an exemption for “records relating to law enforcement,” which can be withheld if their disclosure could reasonably be expected to affect a criminal investigation. The Compass has appealed the decision.

The HSA declined to say which law enforcement agency was investigating the matter. The Compass previously reported the arrest of two supervisors in the HSA’s security office by the Anti-Corruption Commission in June.

The commission does not comment on ongoing investigations and declined, at the time, to specify if the arrests were linked to the overtime investigation.

The Compass reported in February that around a dozen security staff were placed on required leave while the internal audit investigation into overtime irregularities took place.

According to a notice sent to those security officers: “In order to facilitate an investigation into irregularities in the security section, it has been decided that it would be in the best interest of the Health Services Authority to place you on required leave effective immediately. You will remain in that status for 30 days or until the investigation is completed.”

The hospital security officers were replaced on a temporary basis with employees from a private security company. The HSA has given no update on the status of those officers at this time.