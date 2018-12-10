East End Primary gets passing grade

A second follow-up inspection of East End Primary School has found it is now making satisfactory or good progress in areas where it was deemed deficient last March.

An initial follow-up assessment at the end of the school year showed the school was still not meeting student needs in mathematics.

Only one-third of Year 6 students were hitting the necessary achievement levels despite teacher assessments that their students were making expected progress.

A second follow-up assessment took place Nov. 28.

This time, inspectors found that teachers were doing a better job of monitoring their students, and that students were making progress.

“Progress in mathematics was good in the majority of classes observed, because teaching was effective and students were challenged in their learning,” the report said.

Out of four recommendations made in the previous inspections, East End was rated as making satisfactory progress on three and good progress on one.

The good progress came in the area of effective teaching, specifically as it applies to meeting the needs of low-achieving students while also challenging higher achievers.

“The quality of teaching in over 50 percent of the lessons was judged to be good,” the report said, although that 50 percent was more heavily weighted in teachers in Years 1-3.

The report went on to say there was a need for better alignment of lesson objectives and the standards established by the curriculum.