Rotary Sunrise, LIFE donate spelling programme to East End Primary

Literacy is for Everyone (LIFE) and Rotary Sunrise joined forces to supply East End Primary students with a new spelling programme.

Through the funds raised by Rotary Sunrise, the students and staff of East End Primary School have been provided with ‘Read Write Inc. Spelling’, which the organisations describe as a “robust, fast-paced, systematic spelling programme for children in Years 2 to 6”.

“One of the focus areas of Rotary Sunrise is literacy and we partner with LIFE on many literacy projects. Our support for the Read Write Inc. Spelling programme at East End Primary School was funded from the donations of the public during our annual Buy A Kid A Book Campaign. We are grateful for the generosity of the public that has made this programme possible,” said Hendrik van Genderen, chair of the Rotary Sunrise literacy committee.

According to a press release, the programme is structured to reflect the requirements of the Cayman Islands National Curriculum.

“Read Write Inc. Spelling uses a proven approach, underpinned by phonics and which builds upon students’ understanding of letters and sounds from Key Stage 1,” the release stated.

It continued, “Through professional development funded by the donation, the teachers of East End Primary will be equipped with the knowledge and skills to successfully implement Read Write Inc. Spelling with fidelity and to facilitate effective, exciting, exceptional spelling instruction. Additional student practice books, spelling logbooks, and online instructional resources also contributed by LIFE and Rotary Sunrise will further support students on their spelling learning journey.”

School principal Allison Greaves said, “East End Primary School is most grateful for the kind donation from LIFE and Rotary Sunrise. They have made a great investment in our students, our staff and our school through the contribution of Read Write Inc. Spelling to the school’s English instructional programmes. With great anticipation, we look forward to the positive impact Read Write Inc. Spelling will have on student achievement.”

Erica Dell’Oglio, LIFE’s volunteer and programmes coordinator, said, “LIFE is so glad to be able to partner with Rotary Sunrise to donate Read Write Inc. Spelling to East End Primary School. Learning to spell correctly is important for foundational literacy, cementing the connection between the letters and their sounds to improve reading and writing and therefore creating confident lifelong learners.”