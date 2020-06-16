Virtual school-leaving ceremony for East End Primary

Family, teachers and well-wishers gathered over Zoom on Tuesday morning to help 13 East End Primary students celebrate leaving school.

Like many schools worldwide in 2020, for East End Primary, this was its first virtual school-leaving ceremony, as the students said farewell and prepared to move to the next level of their education.

“We all looked forward to coming together to acknowledge the successes of our exceptional year six students and to celebrate their educational journey,” Principal Allison Greaves was quoted as saying in a press release from the school.

“I urge each child to continue to push, persevere and prevail as they transition into the next phase of their education,” she added.

Nine students received trophies for excellence in core subjects. Ten were awarded for their consistent effort, and another six received certificates for their perfect attendance and participation in extracurricular activities.

In her address to the school, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly told the students, “This time has taught us that hard work and determination does pay off.”

The event also featured a keynote address from Juana Amador, a 2008 graduate of East End Primary.

Dior Brandon, Yelena Johnson and Tamia McLean jointly delivered the vote of thanks.

The Zoom event will be broadcast on CIGTV at 6pm Wednesday.