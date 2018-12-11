Have a Heart receives Cayman Islands Triathlon donation

Have a Heart Cayman Islands received $2,500 in donations from the Cayman Islands Triathlon and event sponsor Cayman First Insurance, in support of the charity’s mission to provide cardiac care to children.

Have a Heart was chosen as this year’s charity partner of the triathlon, with part of the race’s proceeds going toward the organization.

A total 169 competitors participated in last month’s race at Seven Mile Beach.

Race Director Paul Schreiner said the event participants were proud to assist children with heart defects.

“We hope that these funds will be able to benefit a child who will grow up healthy and happy. Our athletes train their hearts to be able to take on a triathlon and hopefully these children’s hearts will grow strong enough to do whatever they wish as they continue life,” Mr. Schreiner said.

Jennifer McCarthy of Have a Heart expressed gratitude for the support.

“Every dollar that is donated to Have a Heart goes directly to the delivery of surgeries the children need to survive. We celebrate our blessings at Christmas, and there is no better way to do that, than by sharing them. We hope others will be inspired by Cayman First and the Cayman Islands Triathlon society, and help us to save more children’s lives,” she said.