Thousands of Honda cars require air bag replacement

At least 4,000 Honda and Acura vehicles on Grand Cayman need to have their air bags replaced following a worldwide recall of defective air bags.

Diane Hedge, service manager for Car City, said she and officials from Honda America are hoping to put a big dent in that number with a three-day event – from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 10-12 – in the rear parking lot of the Foster’s airport location.

Ms. Hedge said Honda is sending 30 specialist technicians to the island to service the vehicles that need the work. Because this is part of a wider recall of Takata-manufactured air bags, there is no cost for the replacement.

The air bags in question can cause pieces of their housing to break off during deployment, becoming dangerous projectiles that can injure drivers and/or passengers.

Ms. Hedge said no appointment is necessary for the event. The actual replacement time, she said, is estimated at 45 minutes, but may take less than that. Vehicle owners can take advantage of free food and giveaways while they wait.

The recall affects 2001-2016 Honda and Acura vehicles.

Ms. Hedge said up to 3,200 cars will be serviced during the three days.

“We would like to repair as much as possible,” she said. “I would hope when we complete Grand Cayman, we can do something on the Brac.”

Numbers are not available yet, she said, but she expects 80 to 100 cars on the Brac are affected.

Car owners can determine if their vehicle is affected by the recall by visiting www.hondacayman.com/autos/recalls and entering their vehicle identification number.