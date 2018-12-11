Maitland partners with NWDA to offer internships

The National Workforce Development Agency has partnered with global advisory and administration firm Maitland to offer a new internship program. The internship will provide two Caymanians with six months of professional job training as middle office specialists at the firm.

Applicants with an interest in fund administration, as well as the aptitude to learn and understand the related computer applications and procedures, were considered for the position.

The two successful candidates, Daniel Spence and Robia Mcfield, began their specialized training on Nov. 13 and 19, respectively. They will receive on-the-job training in the management of static, trade, pricing and corporate action data that enters and exits the portfolio accounting system.

Senior Hedge Funds Solutions Manager Lenin Perumalsamy said, “We are excited to welcome Mr. Spence and Mr. Mcfield to our community and help them explore a new path as the possible next generation of specialists in the alternative investment and fund administration industry.”

Mr. Spence said he always had an interest in finance.

“Being selected for this internship opportunity with Maitland has really empowered me to pursue that career path. I feel that being a part of this pioneering experience will be beneficial not only to me, but other young Caymanians who want to become future fund administrators,” he said.

Mr. Mcfield said the internship will be a great opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and experience.

“I want to use this time to learn and grow within the hedge fund industry and within Maitland,” he said.

The National Internship Program is an NWDA initiative to provide opportunities for participants to gain practical experience and develop their skills and interests in various occupations.

NWDA Acting Director Dianne Conolly said with the public-private partnership, the agency aims to engage Caymanians in non-traditional career pathways in finance.

“We hope that those selected will embrace the opportunity to enhance their employability skills with practical application and training, and hopefully after the six months, to qualify for transition into an apprenticeship,” she said.

For more information on the National Internship Program, email [email protected] or call 345-945-3114.