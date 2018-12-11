RICS conference to discuss recent property boom

The Cayman Chapter of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors will host the Cayman Islands Property & Construction conference on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort.

The biennial event is expected to attract more than 200 local, regional and international property professionals, and will consider the regional and global factors impacting the real estate market in Cayman. A series of interactive and informative sessions at the conference will specifically look at the sustainability of Cayman’s recent property boom.

Uche Obi, chair of the RICS Cayman Chapter, said the Cayman Islands had recently experienced an unprecedented increase in activity in the real estate and construction sector that has had a positive impact on the economy.

“It is uncertain how long the boom will last. We are delighted to provide an opportunity for real estate/construction professionals to discuss internal and external factors that have influenced the boom and explore the future,” he said.

The conference will bring together all those with an interest in property and construction, and provide networking opportunities, the organizers said.

The announcement of the 2019 conference comes after RICS appointed a new chair of the RICS Cayman Chapter, Mr. Obi of DDL Studio. On the new Cayman Chapter Leadership Committee are other chartered surveyors, Jeremy Superfine, a director of BCQS International; Alex Farrington, chartered surveyor at Quayside Surveyors Ltd.; Andrew McBean, senior quantity surveyor at Arch & Godfrey; and Ruth Watson, senior valuation officer with the Lands & Survey Department.

The new committee will focus on organizing more opportunities for RICS-qualified professionals to fulfill their continuing professional development requirements. Other priorities include public relations and encouraging students in Cayman to consider surveying as a career option.

For more information or to register for the conference, visit www.rics.org/caymanconference or email Lisa Johnson at [email protected] or Alex Farrington at [email protected]