As the holidays approach, the Civil Aviation Authority has released a reminder for those who want to celebrate by flying drones, putting on fireworks and light displays, and releasing sky lanterns.

The Civil Aviation Authority stated that people are prohibited from flying drones within three miles of airports without written permission from the authority, or within a mile of Northward Prison without the written permission of the director of prisons.

Additionally, people are not allowed to fly kites higher than 200 feet, or higher than 100 feet if they are within three miles of an airport.

For those planning on putting on fireworks or light displays, the Civil Aviation Authority reminded that they are required to coordinate with the authority under certain conditions.

“Coordination with the [Civil Aviation Authority] is required for all firework activity that takes place within 3 nautical miles of an airport or under the approach and departure paths,” the authority stated. “Firework displays outside this area where the display height is expected to exceed 200ft above ground level must also be coordinated with the CAACI. Proposed laser and searchlight events within the same areas are similarly subject to coordination with and approval by the CAACI.”

Finally, the Civil Aviation Authority released a caution on releasing sky lanterns.

While there is no legislation governing such releases, people can be personally liable if their lanterns cause fires or other damage, the authority warned.

“Any individual or organization planning to release sky lanterns should consider their personal liability in the event that damage to property or injury to humans or animals is caused either by the release of a sky lantern or the debris generated by them,” the authority stated.