Adventists recognize volunteers with day out

A ceremony was held at North Side’s Kaibo beach to recognize Seventh-day Adventist church volunteers last Sunday.

A large group of volunteers and their families, totaling about 300 people from 15 Adventist congregations on Grand Cayman, flocked to the beach for the day of fun and relaxation.

“You are touching lives and making a difference” across Cayman’s communities, said Pastor Caple Thompson, Adventist community service director. He paid particular tribute to Assistant Director Angela Hall for her leadership with the large group of volunteers.

Stephanie Jackson, outgoing community services leader for the Kings Seventh-day Adventist Church, spoke about the impact on her life as a volunteer leader.

“It has transformed me,” she said.

Many times, she said, she surprised herself at what and how much she could achieve. She compared the work of the volunteers to a “river that runs through the community,” adding that “once there is water, there is life.”

All, she said, had come together in service to the community out of a desire “to make a difference.”

Pastor Thompson said a community services and health expo in West Bay will help the church launch the new year on Sunday, Jan. 13.

In April, the annual luncheon for seniors, organized in conjunction with the government’s Department of Children and Family Services, will take place.

A back-to-school giveaway of school supplies will be administered from district churches.

Also, a mission trip to Jamaica in July will see volunteers refurbishing the Savannah-La-Mar Adventist High School and volunteers hosting a back-to-school giveaway.

In the meantime, the large number of Adventist churches’ soup kitchens will continue, as well as its wide array of initiatives to meet the needs of the less fortunate across the three Cayman Islands.