Museum unveiling coat of arms exhibit on Saturday

The nearly yearlong 60th anniversary celebration of the territory’s coat of arms is nearing its end, but not before the Cayman Islands National Museum and Celebrate Cayman hold an event on Saturday that will feature local food, traditional crafts, festive fun and entertainment.

The event will feature the opening of the museum’s newest exhibition, which will take a look at the history of Cayman’s coat of arms. The exhibition will display key figures of the coat of arms’ creation, as well as archival documents that include the 1958 royal warrant granting Cayman permission to have its own coat of arms.

“The National Museum takes a look back at the story of the Cayman Islands Coat of Arms – its genesis, impact, influence, and more,” states an advertisement for the exhibit on Celebrate Cayman’s website. “The first national symbol of the Cayman Islands is more than an image, and this exhibit shows us how and why.”

Admission is free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Christmas “Look Ya” will also be taking place on Saturday during the same time, with local crafts, food and entertainment on display. To facilitate the celebrations, police advised that Goring Avenue will be closed between South Church Street and the entrance to RBC from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The celebration of Cayman’s coat of arms will not stop at the end of the year.

The key figures – vestrymen and Justices of the Peace – who were instrumental in getting into place the Coat of Arms for the Cayman Islands, will be honored at the 2019 Heroes Day on Monday, Jan. 28.

“The National Heroes Day is a highlight of our cultural calendar each year. The Ministry looks forward to working with the Protocol Office to ensure the 2019 event comes together adeptly and that the pioneers who saw the Coat of Arms instated, are duly recognized,” said Culture Minister Dwayne Seymour.