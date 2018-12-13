Police are warning homeowners not to leave Christmas presents under the tree until the last minute amid concerns over a spree of burglaries in the run up to the festive holiday.

Seven homes have been raided since Sunday, including five in the Windsor Park area on Wednesday. Six cars were also broken into in the George Town district overnight on Tuesday.

Detective Superintendent Pete Lansdown linked the crime spree to the upcoming Christmas holiday.

He said, “Opportunistic property crimes like these vehicle thefts and burglaries unfortunately increase in December, because thieves suspect that people have more valuables at home.”

Police issued advice to homeowners not to leave valuable items, such as electronics, jewelry and cash, in easily visible or accessible locations and not to display Christmas presents prominently.

According to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service statement, three homes on East Boulevard and two off Anthony Drive, in Windsor Park, were burgled Wednesday. There were also burglaries on Courts Road on Monday and Selkirk Drive on Tuesday. Most of the break-ins appeared to have taken place during the day.

Mr. Lansdown added, “With respect to the string of burglaries in Windsor Park this week, these were most likely committed by the same person or persons, and we are working hard to identify them now.”

Three vehicles were broken into on Crewe Road and a further three were hit in the Prospect area. At least one window was smashed to gain entry to the vehicle, and in at least five of the incidents, handbags and their contents were stolen.

The statement cautioned, “The RCIPS would like to remind members of the public to refrain from leaving valuables in vehicles, especially where they are left visible from the outside. We also ask that people take extra care to park vehicles in well-lit areas with security cameras nearby, if possible.”

Anyone with information can call George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777.