Police host workshop on counterterrorism

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service hosted the first Cayman Islands International Counterterrorism Workshop on Grand Cayman this month.

The workshop, which was held Dec. 4-6, was facilitated by instructors from the National Counterterrorism Center with support from the U.S. Treasury Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to an RCIPS press release, the main aim of the workshop was “to share expert knowledge and experiences involving counterterrorism and to have a cohesive national counterterrorism strategy that protects against the threat of terrorism and other violent extremism from a multi-agency approach.”

The workshop was attended by some key personnel from a wide spectrum of agencies in Cayman that play roles in any counterterrorism strategy, the RCIPS said. These agencies included Customs and Immigration, the 911 Emergency Communications Centre, Hazard Management Cayman Islands, the Cayman Islands Fire Service, the Health Services Authority, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Cayman Islands Airports Authority, the General Registry and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The instructors were joined by personnel from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Foreign Commonwealth Office, United States Southern Command and the Jamaica Defence Force.

Detective Inspector Eustace Joseph, who was one of the organizers, said, “This workshop not only presented real-time scenarios, possibilities and challenges, but also the importance of networking with the various agencies, locally and internationally.”

Deputy Commissioner Anthony Ennis, who opened the workshop and delivered closing remarks, explained that while the Cayman Islands might be viewed as low risk, this is what makes it equally vulnerable.

“As a British overseas territory and with the vast majority of our visitors originating from the USA, as well as significant American interests domiciled within the territory, a cohesive national counterterrorism strategy is critically vital in coordinating resources and sharing intelligence among key agencies,” Mr. Ennis said. “This will enable us to ensure the safety of our visitors and communities.”