School cross-country run next week

John Gray High School is hosting a cross-country run on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

The run starts at 10 a.m. at the Truman Sports Complex.

The runners will leave from the sports complex, travel along Olympic Way, Aspiration Drive and onto Fairbanks Road. They will then turn around at the Agape Family Worship Centre and take the same route back to the Truman Bodden stadium.

The run is expected to finish at about 12:15 p.m.

Police are asking motorists traveling in the area on Tuesday morning to exercise caution.