Anticipating higher holiday volume, the Department of Environmental Health has added a combined total of three new recycling containers to two of its supermarket recycling depots.

Two additional containers were placed at the Kirk Market recycling depot, doubling the number of recycling bins for type 1 and type 2 plastics as well as for mixed paper.

The third container was placed at Hurley’s Grand Harbour, and will be available for the recycling of type 1 and type 2 plastics.

“We anticipate increased purchasing activities during the holiday season,” DEH Acting Director Richard Simms said. “It is an opportune time to encourage [people] to recycle.”

Eight additional containers for plastics, paper and cardboard will be added to Foster’s Food Fair IGA locations in the coming days.

Containers for recycling tin and aluminum cans and glass/ceramic items are also available at each of the supermarket depots on Grand Cayman.

The DEH urges the public to remove their recyclables from plastic bags before placing the material into recycling containers. Only clean recyclables should be deposited.

For more information, call the DEH at 949-6696, email [email protected], visit the DEH’s website at www.deh.gov.ky or message its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DEHCaymanIslands.