The theft and forgery case of Robert Todd Seward was delayed again on Friday as the Crown counsel and defense attorneys try to find a path to arraignment and trial.

Mr. Seward, the former manager and head professional at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club, has been accused of theft of US$22,856.21 and CI$116,398 from his former place of employment.

The case originally consisted of 72 counts of charges including forgery, theft and obtaining property by deception, but it was condensed into a 12-count Grand Court indictment in July.

Mr. Seward was scheduled to be arraigned on some of the counts on Friday, but Justice Linda Dobbs said the case may benefit from further consultation between the defense and prosecution.

“This strikes me as a case counsel should be talking to each other about,” Justice Dobbs said.

Defense attorney Prathna Bodden told the court that some extra time might be good for both sides.

“We had hoped we’d be able to resolve it by the end of the year,” she said. “We haven’t gotten there yet.”

Mr. Seward will next appear in court on Jan. 25, and Justice Dobbs indicated that she will expect pleas to be made on some of the charges at that point.

Mr. Seward is currently on bail, and he was required to surrender his passport. He must report to police at least two times a week until his next court date.