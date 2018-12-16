Brandon Jamahl Beckett’s sentencing date for wrongful confinement, among other convictions, was pushed back due to the lack of a social inquiry report on Friday. He was also denied bail after an application by defense attorney Jonathon Hughes.

Mr. Beckett halted a Grand Court jury trial in progress on Dec. 5 and pleaded guilty to wrongful confinement, assault causing bodily harm and causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress. The Crown offered no evidence for rape and threats to kill after Mr. Beckett changed his plea.

The social inquiry report ordered by Justice Linda Dobbs was not completed in time for the sentencing date, and the Justice ordered a mental health report to be commissioned for Mr. Beckett’s next court date. He is expected to be back in Grand Court for sentencing on Feb. 27, 2019.

Mr. Hughes advanced a bail application because Mr. Beckett has already spent a considerable amount of time in jail while awaiting his trial, but Justice Dobbs said that effort was “rather unrealistic.”

“He’s pleaded guilty to a number of offenses,” Justice Dobbs said.

Justice Dobbs said Mr. Beckett has been convicted for previous crimes of violence, and she noted that he was in breach of a suspended sentence and breach of probation at the time of his offense. Justice Dobbs also said Mr. Beckett has previous convictions for crimes of violence.

Mr. Beckett will still need to be sentenced in Summary Court for his breach of probation.

Justice Dobbs said that she wants to get as early a date as possible to resolve the case, but she said the court will need the results of the social inquiry and mental health reports to proceed.

“Mr. Beckett clearly has a problem with anger and violence toward women that needs addressing,” she said.