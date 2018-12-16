A man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in the early hours of Saturday.

The victim was attacked by two men on Mary Street just before 3 a.m., according to a statement by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where his condition was described as critical but stable.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Tips can also be submitted by calling the confidential tipline at 949-7777 or calling Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-8477.