A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found unconscious in her home in West Bay on Thursday.

The victim, who suffered serious head injuries, was only discovered after neighbors raised the alarm a day after she is believed to have been assaulted.

Police were called to the home on North West Point Road around 6 p.m. Thursday by a member of the public who said they were concerned for the welfare of the woman. The person reported that they suspected an altercation had taken place the previous night, according to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service press statement.

Officers forced entry to the residence and found the victim unconscious and suffering from serious head injuries. She was taken to the hospital where she was in critical but stable condition on Sunday. A 32-year-old man from West Bay was arrested on suspicion of the attack and was being held in custody as investigation continued.

The incident is suspected to have taken place on Dec. 12 between 11 p.m. and midnight.

Anyone with information can call the West Bay Criminal Investigation Department at 949-3999, call the confidential tipline at 949-7777, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-8477.