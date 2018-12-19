Work begins on education center for Botanic Park Children’s Garden

The Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park has started construction of the Rotary Education Centre on the site of its newest attraction, the Children’s Garden.

Construction is expected to be completed in about 12 weeks. The building is the first phase of the project, which is scheduled to be finished next year.

The educational facility is the result of a combined effort of all the Rotary Clubs in the Cayman Islands. “This project is a great display of community partnership,” said the park’s general manager, John Lawrus.

“We are grateful for the Rotary Clubs joining forces to positively impact environmental education for our youth and beyond,” he added.

The Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park is managed by the Tourism Attraction Board. The board’s director, Patrick Thompson, said in a press release, “I am delighted with the progress that we have made thus far. The private sector has consistently contributed to this project and we sincerely appreciate their support.”

Mr. Thompson said Cabinet recently approved an equity injection of $100,000 for the project. “This underlines the commitment of the government in seeing this project come to fruition and makes this truly a remarkable public–private partnership.”

The Children’s Garden, once completed, will also include a grow zone, sensory garden, observation tower, maze, discovery pond, splash pad, lawn and tunnel area.

To help raise funds for the Children’s Garden, the Garden Club of Grand Cayman will host a Family Fun Day at the park on Sunday, Jan. 20.