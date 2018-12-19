Cullers continue to keep up the pressure on the invasive green iguanas. Another 30,271 culled lizards were dropped off at the landfill site last week.

In just seven weeks, cullers have removed 256,317 green iguanas from across Grand Cayman.

More than 300 licensed cullers are taking part in a government-funded program to rid the island of the invasive species.

The Department of Environment-led project aims to remove around one million green iguanas from Grand Cayman in the first year of operation.