Seniors enjoy Christmas at Pedro 1 of 4

It was a festive night for Cayman seniors enjoying the Savannah Newlands annual Christmas party at Pedro playing field Monday night.

Santa and his elves greeted the seniors as Orville Daniels played several Christmas specials.

Savannah Newlands Community Development Action Committee Chairwoman Heather Bodden was all smiles as she watched the guests dancing, laughing, receiving gifts and having a good time.

Elizabeth Smith won an angel, Stanton Ebanks a nice warm blanket, and Mary Lawrence won some Christmas decorations. Hartmann DaCosta sang a song. Olive Miller, Olga Gourzong and Marissa Crawford enjoyed the fellowship, and Savannah stalwarts Sally and Albert Hislop, along with other seniors also won several gifts.

Several businesses in the community provided gifts for the seniors, some as old as 97 years.

Ms. Bodden thanked those who donated time, money, donations, food and desserts, especially Melba Nixon.

Lions of Tropical Garden servers delivered the traditional Christmas meal.