What better way to celebrate this festive season than with a special brunch? Some venues are hosting brunch to celebrate both Christmas Day and the New Year and keep the festivities going. Here are the finer details of some of the festive brunches happening this holiday season.

The Westin

The Westin is serving its Christmas meals in two sittings, with brunch served from 12-3 p.m. or a later dinner option from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Offerings include a choice of international and festive cuisine, buffet-style, accompanied by Champenoise brut, a margarita bar or a selection of house white and red wines.

Adults: $95, Children 12 and under: $25 (all prices exclude gratuities).

For reservations, call 945-3800.

Tukka

This East End hot spot is hosting Christmas Day brunch between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Delights on offer will include a breakfast buffet, barbecue and carving stations and an extensive dessert selection to finish off.

Adult with bubbles: $60, Adult non-alcoholic: $35, Children: $17.50, with 4-and-under dining free of charge.

For reservations, call 947-2700.

Grand Old House

Grand Old House serves up its Christmas brunch from 11:30 a.m. A large seafood crudo display will showcase amazing homemade sushi, seafood salads, ceviche, mussels, sashimi and nigiri.

Adult with bubbles: $86.95, Non-alcoholic: $69.95, Children: 4-12 years: $34.95 (all prices exclude gratuities).

For reservations, call 949-9333.

Marriott

The Marriott will be hosting its Christmas Boulangerie Brunch at Anchor and Den at 12-3 p.m. It promises magic and merriment alongside a delicious selection of culinary delights.

Adult with alcohol: $90

For reservations, call 949-0088.

The Ritz-Carlton

Christmas

The Ritz-Carlton will be hosting not one, but two brunches this Christmas.

The Nutcracker Family Brunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Cayman Islands Royal Ballroom.

Adult with champagne: $170, Adult non-alcoholic: $130, Children 6-12 years: $70, Children 3-5 years: $30

The Champagne Brunch hosted at Seven Restaurant will take place at 12:30-3 p.m.

Adult with champagne: $190, Non-Alcoholic: $145, Children 6-12 years: $80,

Children 3-5 years: $30

New Year’s Day

New Year’s Day brunch will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Seven.

Begin the new year with a lavish brunch accompanied by Moët & Chandon Champagne, complete with a selection of craft cocktails, scrumptious brunch specialties and more.

Adult with champagne: $150, Adult non-alcoholic: $120, Children 6-12 years: $60, Children 3-5 years: $30

For reservations, call 815-6912.

Kimpton Seafire Spa + Resort

Christmas

Get in the Christmas spirit with a bountiful brunch at Ave. Enjoy a luxurious spread featuring a selection of festive classics and Seafire signature preparations complemented with always-festive bubbles and Christmas-themed craft cocktails.

Adult with alcohol: $125, Adult non-alcoholic: $98, Children 6-12 years: $45,

Children 3-5 years: $28

New Year’s Day

Those New Year’s resolutions can hold off for a day. Enjoy the brunch at Ave from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. as the talented chefs will help you keep going from the night before or start the new year as you mean to go on; in fresh, bountiful style at one of the island’s most sought-after brunch spots.