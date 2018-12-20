Gird your loins, music fans – Walshy Fire of Major Lazer is returning to Cayman Cabana for the last Friday of 2018, on Dec. 28.

The international performer will be joined by Selecta Renegade, DJ Mat Banx and DJ Steven King with the festivities kicking off at 9 p.m.

Walshy Fire

Since joining Major Lazer, Walshy Fire has been circling the planet introducing audiences at festivals such as Coachella to a genre-defying mashup of electronic dance music (better known as EDM) and world beats.

He has rightfully earned the title of Global Ambassador of Music and Culture. Together with the Grammy Award-winning crew Black Chiney, Major Lazer and as a solo performer, Walshy is known for his ability to rock crowds of every background or size.

He reinforces his technique with style and swagger, both of which give him an awesome stage presence. In 2015, he was thrust even further into the spotlight with the release of Major Lazer’s album “Peace Is the Mission.” The hit single “Lean On” has almost over 1 billion views on YouTube and was named the most streamed song ever on Spotify.

Cayman Cabana

Located on the George Town waterfront, offering sweeping ocean views, Cayman Cabana is known for its authentically progressive, Caymanian cuisine, including fresh fish straight from the market next door. The venue works with local farmers, showcasing locally grown produce and meats.

The restaurant also holds a Thursday night farm-to-table dinner, served family style under the stars. It’s a night of fabulous, fresh cuisine that you will not forget and it’s a great way to meet new people.

Get your tickets for Walshy Fire online at www.eventpro.ky or at Cayman Cabana. VIP tickets also available. General admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Visit Cayman Cabana’s Facebook page and Instagram for more information and details on upcoming events.