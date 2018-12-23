New general physician joins Doctors Hospital

A new general physician, Dr. Tameka Irons, has joined the staff at CTMH Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Irons, from Jamaica, will focus on family medicine, according to a press release from the hospital announcing her appointment.

Dr. Irons completed her undergraduate studies at the University of the West Indies, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Zoology and Biochemistry and a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery. After obtaining her postgraduate diploma in Family Medicine, she now is pursuing a Doctor of Medicine degree in Family Medicine.

“Persons often refer to the statement ‘the world is your oyster.’ The Caribbean is my ‘oyster,’” she said in the press release. “During medical school, internship and postgraduate studies, I was exposed to the melting pot of Caribbean countries. Cayman exemplifies this melting pot concept.

“Medicine is a global and universal career. It is an ever-evolving dynamic system with many fundamental components that serve as a common thread stitching it together. As doctors, we must adapt and continue learning throughout our entire career. This enables us to provide optimal care and holistic approaches to the services we provide.”

She said she considers family medicine to be unlike any other specialty and refers to it being more of a “generalization,” in which one is required to know a lot about everything, from chronic disease management to acute or urgent care.

Dr. Irons said she believes this patient-centered care, involving a multidisciplinary and holistic approach, fits perfectly into the Cayman Islands’ family oriented community.

She said she has an avid interest in health education and promotion.

She loves to play volleyball, having done so in high school and at the tertiary level for inter-hall, intercollegiate, and club teams. She currently trains with the volleyball league here in Cayman. She loves singing and karaoke and is a huge movie buff, according to the press release.