Legal department donates gifts

Staff at the Portfolio of Legal Affairs donated some 70 Christmas presents to the Special Needs Foundation last week.

Presenting the gifts at the Foundation’s new office in Corporate Plaza, Godfrey Nixon Way, on Monday, Dec. 17 were Acting Solicitor General and Acting Chief Officer Dawn Lewis, Financial Administrator Shemina McLaughlin and Administrative Secretary Tesia Scott.

The department’s staff, which numbers more than 50, decided to launch a tradition of giving back to the community this Christmas season, by donating gifts to the special needs children aged up to 18 years, according to a press release from the department.

“We know that there are disadvantaged persons who could benefit from the community’s generosity. We plan to have an annual Christmas charity drive.

“The staff selected this charity to bring awareness to the foundation’s vision,” Ms. Lewis said in the press release.