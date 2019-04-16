Appleby (Cayman) Ltd. announced seven organisations that were selected as beneficiaries at the firm’s 2019 Charity Day.

They are Lighthouse School PTA, Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, Central Caribbean Marine Institute, United Against Bullying, One Dog at a Time, Special Needs Foundation and John Gray High School Flight Club.

Cayman Managing Partner Bryan Hunter said, “We are delighted that our charity day programme has been able to support so many local charities in making a difference to our local community. ”

This is the sixth year that Appleby has helped non-profits through its annual Charity Day. Each organisation had to demonstrate a genuine need for financial assistance, fall within the categories of child and family welfare, education and animal welfare, and clearly identify how the funds will be used.

The Charity Day takes place every March and all non-profits within the specified parameters are encouraged to apply. Details for 2020 will be updated once a date is confirmed.

Further information can be found on the Appleby website: www.applebyglobal.com/corporate-responsibility/cayman-charity-day.aspx.