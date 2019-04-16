Cayman accountants’ body signs agreement with ACCA

The Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants (CIIPA) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) have agreed to work together to further the profession in the Cayman Islands.

On April 9, the two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding, formalising this commitment. Specific areas of focus include collaborating on professional development, supporting public financial management and promoting the profession to Cayman’s youth.

The agreement was signed by CIIPA President Chris Gauk and Head of ACCA Caribbean, Shelly-Ann Mohammed, who was in the Cayman Islands to meet with key stakeholders.

“During our AGM last month, we spoke about the importance of collaborating with other institutes, and this goes to show we are committed to developing these types of relationships,” Gauk said.

Mohammed said ACCA aims to work with CIIPA to build capacity within the accounting and auditing professions both in the private and public sector.

“We look forward to joint initiatives that will help to grow the national economy and support compliance with national and global standards and ethical practices. ACCA’s unique footprint of 104 offices around the world provides ACCA staff with access to a wealth of global resources and thought leadership with which to support national stakeholders and partners. We believe that this is the start of an invaluable partnership.”

CIIPA CEO Sheree Ebanks noted the partnership gives CIIPA the opportunity to tap into the ACCA’s vast resources, especially in education and training.

“This is CIIPA’s second MOU with a global professional body, and we’re pleased to be able to continue to build on our international relationships for the benefit of the entire profession,” she said.