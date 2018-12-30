A 57-year-old West Bay woman has been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm and wounding with intent following an incident that took place on Thursday.

Police and emergency services were dispatched to a residence on Meadow Avenue in West Bay around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, it was reported that a woman attacked a man she knew with a machete, injuring his hand and face. The woman, Brenda Esmond, then allegedly fled the scene.

Emergency medical services took the man to the hospital, where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and was later released.

Police said they conducted a search of the nearby area for the suspect. After several hours of searching, Ms. Esmond was found and subsequently arrested on suspicion wounding, and later taken into custody to remain there throughout the investigation.

Ms. Esmond appeared in court on Friday, where she was given bail on the condition that she does not contact the victim.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10.