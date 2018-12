The Liquor Licensing Board has approved a blanket extension for bars, nightclubs, restaurants and hotels for New Year’s Eve.

Licensed premises will be permitted to remain open until 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, but all alcohol sales must cease at 3:50 a.m., 10 minutes before closing time. Music and dancing will be allowed to carry on until 4 a.m.

For more information, license holders and members of the public can contact the Department of Commerce and Investment on 945-0943 or email [email protected]